Rajkummar Rao discusses dealing with public gaze, paparazzi Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Rajkummar Rao is enjoying his recent success, but he admits fame brings constant public attention.

"It wasn't always like this," he shared in a recent interview.

Despite the spotlight, Rao tries to keep things low-key, valuing his privacy and limiting public appearances.

He appreciates how the media and paparazzi have been respectful toward him and his family.