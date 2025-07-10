Next Article
Rajkummar Rao discusses dealing with public gaze, paparazzi
Rajkummar Rao is enjoying his recent success, but he admits fame brings constant public attention.
"It wasn't always like this," he shared in a recent interview.
Despite the spotlight, Rao tries to keep things low-key, valuing his privacy and limiting public appearances.
He appreciates how the media and paparazzi have been respectful toward him and his family.
Actor is expecting his 1st child with Patralekhaa
Rao keeps his Instagram mostly for work updates and prefers hanging out with close friends over big social scenes.
He says acting lets him be his truest self.
On the personal front, there's exciting news: Rao and his wife Patralekhaa are expecting their first child!
Up next for him is Maalik, a gangster drama hitting theaters July 11.