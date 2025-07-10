Next Article
Dhanush begins filming for 54th feature film
Dhanush has just started shooting for his 54th film, teaming up with director Vignesh Raja (of Por Thozhil fame). The movie is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International.
A teaser poster dropped on Instagram hints at a darker vibe, reading, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."
'Excited to bring this team together'
G V Prakash Kumar is handling the music—he's worked with Dhanush on several hits before.
Producer Ganesh shared how excited he is to bring this team together.
Up ahead, Dhanush will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishq Mein and will take on the role of APJ Abdul Kalam in an upcoming biopic directed by Om Raut.