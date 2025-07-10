Former NCT member Taeil receives prison sentence for sexual assault

Ex-NCT member asks for leniency, SM confirmed his involvement

On July 10, the court took Taeil into custody due to flight risk concerns.

He must also complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program, have his personal info publicly disclosed, and is banned from working with kids for five years.

During sentencing, Taeil expressed regret and asked for leniency.

Prosecutors had pushed for a seven-year sentence given the seriousness of the crime against a foreign national.

SM Entertainment confirmed his involvement in the case and that he left NCT in August 2024.