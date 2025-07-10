Next Article
Sameera Reddy battles evil spirit in 'Chimni' teaser
Sameera Reddy is back on screen in Chimni, and the teaser just dropped. She plays Kali, a mom fighting to save her daughter from a creepy spirit inside a cursed palace.
The story leans into horror with its fetus-in-fetu mystery and old-school haunted vibes.
Shows Kali's evolution from bride to mother
The teaser takes us through Kali's journey from young bride to determined mother, showing how far she'll go for her child.
Reddy brings real depth to the role, balancing fear and fierce protectiveness as she faces off against the supernatural.
Directed by Gagan Puri, film also stars Aditya Kumar
Directed by Gagan Puri and produced by Shah Creative Entertainment, Chimni also features Prachi Thakur, Shardul Rana, and Aditya Kumar.
Puri picked Reddy for her versatility—and fans are already hyped for what looks like an intense horror ride.