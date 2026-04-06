No war with 'Dhurandhar': Ektaa explains 'Bhooth Bangla' delay
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor recently announced that her upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, will premiere on April 17, delayed from its original April 10 release date. Paid previews are scheduled for April 16, starting at 9:00pm. The decision was made to maximize the chances of success for the movie. Speaking at a press meet on Sunday, Kapoor explained her strategy behind postponing the horror-comedy.
Release strategy
'We didn't delay because of Dhurandhar in the theaters'
Variety India quoted Kapoor as saying, "We didn't delay because of Dhurandhar in the theaters. I could have got good screens and showtimes for Bhooth Bangla even on April 10, because as it is, films are not doing well in general." "If Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing well, well, we are not at war with it! We think we should let it complete at least around 85 per cent of its run before we come to the theaters."
Summer advantage
Kapoor is optimistic about the film's performance
Kapoor is optimistic about Bhooth Bangla's performance, especially during the summer vacation period. She said, "In any case, our film is a complete family entertainer, and the school summer vacations will give our film an advantage." "Nowadays, when many people choose just one film in a month to spend money on, I thought we should let our film be their choice in April!"
Trailer insights
About 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after several years. They have previously collaborated on iconic comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also stars Tabu (whose role is being kept under wraps), Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. Pritam has composed the music for the film.