No war with 'Dhurandhar': Ektaa explains 'Bhooth Bangla' delay

Ektaa Kapoor recently announced that her upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, will premiere on April 17, delayed from its original April 10 release date. Paid previews are scheduled for April 16, starting at 9:00pm. The decision was made to maximize the chances of success for the movie. Speaking at a press meet on Sunday, Kapoor explained her strategy behind postponing the horror-comedy.

Release strategy 'We didn't delay because of Dhurandhar in the theaters' Variety India quoted Kapoor as saying, "We didn't delay because of Dhurandhar in the theaters. I could have got good screens and showtimes for Bhooth Bangla even on April 10, because as it is, films are not doing well in general." "If Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing well, well, we are not at war with it! We think we should let it complete at least around 85 per cent of its run before we come to the theaters."

Summer advantage Kapoor is optimistic about the film's performance Kapoor is optimistic about Bhooth Bangla's performance, especially during the summer vacation period. She said, "In any case, our film is a complete family entertainer, and the school summer vacations will give our film an advantage." "Nowadays, when many people choose just one film in a month to spend money on, I thought we should let our film be their choice in April!"

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