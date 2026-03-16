Ektaa Kapoor launches talent management company 'Hoonur': Here's all about it
Ektaa Kapoor has just launched Hoonur, a fresh talent management company from Balaji Telefilms.
Unveiled on March 16, 2026, Hoonur is all about helping artists, whether in film, TV, or digital, find meaningful opportunities and real support.
As Kapoor puts it, the goal is to create a space where artists are "not just represented but truly understood."
Long-term partnerships and personalized guidance
Instead of short-term gigs, Hoonur offers exclusive long-term deals and hands-on career guidance.
This means artists get help that actually matches their strengths and dreams.
Kapoor says they want talent to grow, explore new avenues, and realize their full potential.
Hoonur aims to feature a diverse roster of Bollywood and television talent.
Hoonur's launch party brought out the big names
To celebrate Hoonur's launch, Kapoor threw an invite-only party at Fairmont Mumbai with Bollywood stars and industry leaders showing up.
The venture continues Balaji's tradition of supporting fresh faces, think iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or films like The Dirty Picture, only now with a modern twist for today's creators.