Ektaa Kapoor launches talent management company 'Hoonur': Here's all about it Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor has just launched Hoonur, a fresh talent management company from Balaji Telefilms.

Unveiled on March 16, 2026, Hoonur is all about helping artists, whether in film, TV, or digital, find meaningful opportunities and real support.

As Kapoor puts it, the goal is to create a space where artists are "not just represented but truly understood."