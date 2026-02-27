Ektaa Kapoor warns against fake casting calls using her name Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor, head of Balaji Telefilms, is urging everyone to watch out for fake casting calls.

She posted a clear message: "Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, 'audition charges,' or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in-person meetings at our official premises."

Her warning comes after scammers started using Balaji's name to lure aspiring actors online.