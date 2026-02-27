Ektaa Kapoor warns against fake casting calls using her name
Ektaa Kapoor, head of Balaji Telefilms, is urging everyone to watch out for fake casting calls.
She posted a clear message: "Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, 'audition charges,' or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in-person meetings at our official premises."
Her warning comes after scammers started using Balaji's name to lure aspiring actors online.
Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement
Balaji Telefilms put out an official statement saying that some people and shady social media accounts are pretending to represent them and offering fake roles in TV shows and movies.
The company stressed they only cast through verified channels and don't want anyone getting tricked by these scams.
This incident comes after similar reports about other production houses
This alert follows a recent case where an Instagram account falsely claimed to be Balaji's casting team. Balaji distanced themselves from it.
Meanwhile, their projects—like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and upcoming films such as Bhooth Bangla—were also mentioned in reports.