Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Vvaan 2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ektaa R Kapoor has announced the sequel to her hit film The Vvaan. The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Chhath. Titled The Vvaan 2, it will continue to explore the folklore fantasy universe introduced in its predecessor. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF), this film marks a reunion between Kapoor and TVF as they continue their creative collaboration.
Sequel details
Expanding the universe: What's in store for 'The Vvaan 2'?
The original film was set in a mysterious forest and introduced audiences to a unique world filled with a goddess, ancient folklore, and mystical forces.
The sequel will build on this foundation and create a larger universe called The World of Vvaan, per reports.
This expansion will allow for new stories and characters to be explored within this folklore-based fantasy universe.
Teaser insights
Announcement clip offers glimpse into sequel's mysterious world
The announcement video for The Vvaan 2 offers a glimpse into the sequel's mysterious world.
It features a little girl chasing a butterfly into a forest, with mystical forces following her.
The visual takes an intriguing turn as the girl's red eyes evoke memories from the climax of the first installment, hinting at a possible connection between the two chapters.
Franchise continuation
The making of 'The World of Vvaan'
Kapoor's decision to revisit The Vvaan comes after the audience response to the film. The opportunity to delve deeper into its mythology with The Vvaan 2.
Instead of limiting the story to a standalone sequel, the makers are looking to establish a folklore-based fantasy universe with scope for multiple narratives.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia led the first film released earlier this year.