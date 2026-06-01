El Moussas's Newport Beach home broken into during Mexico vacation
Entertainment
While Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa were enjoying a family vacation in Mexico, their Newport Beach home was broken into.
Police said the suspects smashed a sliding glass door, ransacked the bedroom closet, and took jewelry between Saturday morning and Monday evening.
El Moussa posted she felt violated
Heather Rae posted on Instagram that she felt "violated" and "really sad" about the break-in.
Despite everything, she let followers know that she, Tarek, and their kids are safe.
She also mentioned taking a short break from social media to process what happened.