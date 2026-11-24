Elba credits $1,500 The King's Trust grant for Hollywood success
Idris Elba just shared that a $1,500 grant from The King's Trust (back when it was called The Prince's Trust) changed everything for him at age 16.
That support let him join the National Youth Theatre and really go after his dream of acting, something he credits as a huge reason he's made it in Hollywood.
Elba calls grant a turning point
Elba has credited that early boost from The King's Trust as the turning point in his journey.
He says getting help at the right time made all the difference, showing how much impact a little support can have on someone chasing their passion.