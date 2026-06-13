'Elle' 'Legally Blonde' prequel debuts July 1 on Prime Video
Get ready for Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, landing on Prime Video July 1, 2026, as part of the film's 25th-anniversary celebrations.
The show has eight episodes and will stream worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories.
Minetree leads 'Elle' season 2 renewal
Set in 1995, Elle follows teenage Elle Woods as she navigates high school drama (think tricky friendships, secret crushes, and bold fashion moves), plus family ups and downs that help shape her into the confident icon fans love.
Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle, joined by June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as her parents.
The cast is packed with new faces and some familiar names (like James Van Der Beek), making this coming-of-age comedy-drama feel both nostalgic and fresh.
Bonus: it's already renewed for season two!