'Elle' 'Legally Blonde' prequel debuts July 1 on Prime Video

Minetree leads 'Elle' season 2 renewal

Set in 1995, Elle follows teenage Elle Woods as she navigates high school drama (think tricky friendships, secret crushes, and bold fashion moves), plus family ups and downs that help shape her into the confident icon fans love.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle, joined by June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as her parents.

The cast is packed with new faces and some familiar names (like James Van Der Beek), making this coming-of-age comedy-drama feel both nostalgic and fresh.

Bonus: it's already renewed for season two!