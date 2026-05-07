'Elle' prequel created by Kittrell stars Minetree as young Woods
Entertainment
Prime Video just teased Elle, a new series diving into Elle Woods's high school days back in 1995.
Created by Laura Kittrell, the show stars Lexi Minetree as a younger Elle, juggling tricky friendships, first crushes, and her signature style, all before she became the confident law student we know from Legally Blonde.
'Elle' moves from Bel-Air to Seattle
Everything changes when Elle's dad has to find other work and the family moves from sunny Bel-Air to rainy Seattle, a big shift that shapes who she becomes.
Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Elle explores her early family life and growing bond with her mom.
The series premieres July 1 on Prime Video.