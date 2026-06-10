'Elle': When and where to watch 'Legally Blonde' prequel
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for Elle, a prequel series to the beloved Legally Blonde franchise. The show will explore the early years of one of pop culture's most iconic characters, Elle Woods, played by Lexi Minetree. Set in 1995, it chronicles her high school experiences before she begins a new life at Harvard. The entire first season will premiere on July 1.
Plot details
More about the trailer
The trailer gives a glimpse into Elle's life as she juggles friendships, first love, family expectations, and the pressure to be popular. A significant plot point is her sudden move from Los Angeles to Seattle, which alters her social standing. Used to being a confident trendsetter, she now finds it difficult to fit in an unfamiliar setting while also remaining true to herself.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
She was always that girl. Elle, from the world of Legally Blonde, premieres July 1 on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/qGKGBrHBTK— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 9, 2026
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Elle'
The series also stars June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Jacob Moskovitz, Zac Looker, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, and Amy Pietz. Guest stars include David Burtka and the late James Van Der Beek. Created by Laura Kittrell (High School), Elle is co-showrun by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle in the original films, is among the executive producers for this project.