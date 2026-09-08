Is Elon Musk a hero or villain? New documentary explores

The 48-second teaser features montages of spacecraft and astronautical devices with contrasting voices giving varied commentary about Musk.

While some voices describe him as "possibly the greatest living inventor" and "the real-life Iron Man," others call him "chaotic, random, capricious" and "manifestly cruel and selfish."

The teaser ends with a voice saying, "Elon is a nuke," as a spacecraft hits the ground, implodes, and bursts into flames.