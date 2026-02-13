Elon Musk is raving about Seedance 2.0, ByteDance's new AI

Seedance 2.0 is aimed at professionals

Aimed at pros like filmmakers, Seedance 2.0 combines text, images, audio, and video to make content creation faster and cheaper.

It's sparked huge buzz on Weibo with clips like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian starring in a Chinese palace drama (in Mandarin!) pulling over a million views.

People are also using it to remix endings for classics like Titanic and Harry Potter—showing just how much this tool could shake up how we make and watch videos online.