Elton John and Paul McCartney helped stop UK copyright reform
Entertainment
Big names like Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney just helped stop UK plans for copyright reform that would have let AI companies use music, art, and other creative work without asking creators first.
The campaign, led by Beeban Kidron, sparked huge public support: about 70% of UK adults agreed artists should get paid when their work trains AI.
Celebrities and lawmakers defend artists' rights
This win came from teamwork between celebrities and lawmakers who wanted to protect artists' rights in the digital age.
With Australia now warning against similar rules, campaigners like Ed Newton-Rex are warning that many creators expect fair treatment, and are not afraid to speak up when their work is at stake.