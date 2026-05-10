Elvish Yadav gets ₹10cr extortion threat, probe underway
What's the story
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav has received an extortion threat of ₹10 crore from an unidentified person, reported The Times of India. The threatening message was sent to both Yadav and his father from a foreign number, warning that the influencer would be shot if the money wasn't paid within two days. The incident was registered by the Sector-56 police in Gurgaon, and the matter has now been handed over to the Crime Branch.
Details
The unidentified person introduced himself as 'Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide'
According to the police, Yadav received a WhatsApp call from an international number on May 5, which he was unable to answer. The same number then sent him a WhatsApp message. The sender introduced himself as Randeep Malik, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded ₹10 crore. The same threatening message was also sent to Yadav's father on his mobile phone.
Investigation underway
Case registered under criminal intimidation
After receiving the complaint, Sector-56 police have filed a case under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are currently working to trace the international number used to send the threatening messages and identify its sender.
Past incident
Earlier, armed assailants fired rounds outside his residence
This isn't the first time Yadav has been targeted. In August 2025, armed assailants had opened fire outside his residence, firing around two dozen rounds. The Sector-56 police had registered a case under Sections 109(1), 3(5), and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with this incident. Authorities ultimately made multiple arrests in the case.