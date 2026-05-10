The threat was made via WhatsApp

Elvish Yadav gets ₹10cr extortion threat, probe underway

By Isha Sharma 10:10 am May 10, 202610:10 am

What's the story

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav has received an extortion threat of ₹10 crore from an unidentified person, reported The Times of India. The threatening message was sent to both Yadav and his father from a foreign number, warning that the influencer would be shot if the money wasn't paid within two days. The incident was registered by the Sector-56 police in Gurgaon, and the matter has now been handed over to the Crime Branch.