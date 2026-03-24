'Emily in Paris' S06: Renewal, cast, plot, filming--all you need

Plot twists to expect

Season six will stream on Netflix; the episode count hasn't been confirmed, though previous seasons have had 10 episodes so season six may follow that pattern.

Lily Collins returns as Emily, who ended last season single and got a tempting invite from Gabriel to Greece.

This time, Emily faces big work challenges at Agence Grateau while her connection with Gabriel might get a second chance.

Mindy's engagement adds more drama as she deals with old feelings for Alfie.