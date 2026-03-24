'Emily in Paris' S06: Renewal, cast, plot, filming--all you need
Emily in Paris is officially coming back for Season six!
Netflix announced the renewal in early January 2026, just weeks after Season five dropped.
Filming starts in late spring 2026 (May-June 2026), so expect new episodes late 2026.
Plot twists to expect
Season six will stream on Netflix; the episode count hasn't been confirmed, though previous seasons have had 10 episodes so season six may follow that pattern.
Lily Collins returns as Emily, who ended last season single and got a tempting invite from Gabriel to Greece.
This time, Emily faces big work challenges at Agence Grateau while her connection with Gabriel might get a second chance.
Mindy's engagement adds more drama as she deals with old feelings for Alfie.
Viewership numbers for 'Emily in Paris' S05
Season five was watched over 26 million times in just 11 days and topped charts in 24 countries, so the hype is real!