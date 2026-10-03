Emma Roberts shares stunning photos from wedding to Cody John
What's the story
Hollywood actor Emma Roberts has shared pictures from her wedding to actor Cody John. The couple got married on July 25, with her son walking her down the aisle. The Unfabulous actor shared these special moments on Instagram, captioning the post "Hitched."
Relationship timeline
The couple's relationship timeline and Roberts's career
Roberts and John began dating in August 2022. The couple got engaged in July 2024, with Roberts announcing the news on Instagram.
The actor is known for her versatile roles in films and television, particularly in the horror and thriller genres.
She gained fame for playing Addie Singer in the teen sitcom Unfabulous and has since starred in several films, including Aquamarine, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine's Day, and It's Kind of a Funny Story.
Career highlights
Roberts's recent and upcoming projects
Roberts has also starred in mature roles such as Lymelife, 4.3.2.1. Scream 4, Adult World, We're the Millers, and Palo Alto.
She was last seen in Saurus City, an American stop-motion fantasy film written and directed by Nate Smith.
The film also stars Ron Perlman, Dennis Quaid, Tim Meadows, Aimee Garcia, and Julia Ormond.
Meanwhile, John has appeared in TV shows like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark.