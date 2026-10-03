Emma Roberts shares stunning photos from wedding to Cody John

Roberts and John began dating in August 2022. The couple got engaged in July 2024, with Roberts announcing the news on Instagram.

The actor is known for her versatile roles in films and television, particularly in the horror and thriller genres.

She gained fame for playing Addie Singer in the teen sitcom Unfabulous and has since starred in several films, including Aquamarine, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine's Day, and It's Kind of a Funny Story.