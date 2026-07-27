Who's Cody John? Emma Roberts marries actor in stunning ceremony

The bride, Roberts, looked stunning in a white chiffon wedding gown with a high slit and matching headband. The groom, John, was dapper in a brown suit.

The couple reportedly walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with Roberts's son Rhodes from her previous relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund.

John has appeared in TV shows like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. While he is not that active on social media, he celebrates Roberts's birthday online annually.