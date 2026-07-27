Who's Cody John? Emma Roberts marries actor in stunning ceremony
What's the story
Hollywood actor Emma Roberts (35) has tied the knot with her partner, actor Cody John (36), in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Idaho. The couple exchanged vows on July 25, reported Page Six. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Roberts's aunt, actor Julia Roberts. Roberts is the daughter of Julia's older brother Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham. The ceremony went on for around 45 minutes.
Wedding details
The bride looked stunning in a chiffon gown
The bride, Roberts, looked stunning in a white chiffon wedding gown with a high slit and matching headband. The groom, John, was dapper in a brown suit.
The couple reportedly walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with Roberts's son Rhodes from her previous relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund.
John has appeared in TV shows like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. While he is not that active on social media, he celebrates Roberts's birthday online annually.
Relationship journey
A look at Roberts and John's relationship timeline
Roberts and John first sparked dating rumors in August 2022 when he shared a photo of himself kissing Roberts on Instagram.
The Nancy Drew star made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022.
They got engaged in July 2024, with Roberts sharing the news via an Instagram post featuring her engagement ring.
She wrote, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," alongside a picture of herself beaming with joy while showing off her diamond ring.
Past relationships
A look at Roberts's dating history
Before dating John, Roberts was in a three-year relationship with actor Hedlund. The couple welcomed their son Rhodes in December 2020 before parting ways in late 2021.
Apart from Hedlund, Roberts has also dated actors Alex Pettyfer, Chord Overstreet, Evan Peters, and Hayden Christensen.