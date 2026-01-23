Emma Stone breaks Meryl Streep's Oscar record, but there's twist 

Hollywood actor Emma Stone has become the youngest woman in history to bag seven Academy Award nominations, beating Meryl Streep 's long-standing record. The 37-year-old clinched two nods for her role and production work in the dark comedy Bugonia, on Thursday. This achievement comes a year earlier than Streep, who reached her seventh nomination at age 38 in 1988 when Stone was born. But there's a difference between the two.

Career highlights All of Streep's nods were for acting Unlike Streep, all of whose Oscar nominations were for acting, Stone has received nods for both acting and producing (two of seven). She is nominated in the best picture and best actress in a leading role categories for Bugonia, just like she was in 2024 for Poor Things. Currently, Stone has two Academy Awards under her belt. She won the best actress award in 2017 for La La Land (over Streep, who was nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins).

Future prospects Stone's Oscar wins and potential for more With her nominations this year, Stone has a chance to match or surpass Streep's three wins. Streep won for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), Sophie's Choice (1983), and The Iron Lady (2012). However, it will be many years before Stone can hope to catch up with Streep's historic 21 Oscars acting nominations.

