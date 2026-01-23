Emma Stone breaks Meryl Streep's Oscar record, but there's twist
What's the story
Hollywood actor Emma Stone has become the youngest woman in history to bag seven Academy Award nominations, beating Meryl Streep's long-standing record. The 37-year-old clinched two nods for her role and production work in the dark comedy Bugonia, on Thursday. This achievement comes a year earlier than Streep, who reached her seventh nomination at age 38 in 1988 when Stone was born. But there's a difference between the two.
Career highlights
All of Streep's nods were for acting
Unlike Streep, all of whose Oscar nominations were for acting, Stone has received nods for both acting and producing (two of seven). She is nominated in the best picture and best actress in a leading role categories for Bugonia, just like she was in 2024 for Poor Things. Currently, Stone has two Academy Awards under her belt. She won the best actress award in 2017 for La La Land (over Streep, who was nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins).
Future prospects
Stone's Oscar wins and potential for more
With her nominations this year, Stone has a chance to match or surpass Streep's three wins. Streep won for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), Sophie's Choice (1983), and The Iron Lady (2012). However, it will be many years before Stone can hope to catch up with Streep's historic 21 Oscars acting nominations.
Career highlights
Stone's memorable Oscar moments and 'Bugonia' role
Stone's journey to the Oscars has been memorable, with her first win at the 89th Academy Awards for La La Land. However, the ceremony was marred by the infamous mix-up where La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight. Her second win came for Poor Things. In Bugonia, a remake of a 2003 South Korean movie, she plays a powerful CEO suspected of being an alien intent on destroying Earth.