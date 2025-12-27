Emma Stone's 'Bugonia' now streaming on Peacock Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Emma Stone's new dark comedy thriller, Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is now streaming on Peacock.

The film, which premiered at Venice in August and hit theaters in October, follows a beekeeper (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin (Aidan Delbis) as they kidnap pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller (Stone), convinced she's an alien out to destroy humanity.