Emma Stone's 'Bugonia' now streaming on Peacock
Emma Stone's new dark comedy thriller, Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is now streaming on Peacock.
The film, which premiered at Venice in August and hit theaters in October, follows a beekeeper (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin (Aidan Delbis) as they kidnap pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller (Stone), convinced she's an alien out to destroy humanity.
Where to watch
You can catch Bugonia on Peacock or rent/buy it through popular digital platforms—perfect for a movie night at home.
What people are saying
Bugonia is getting lots of love from critics with a Metacritic score of 72.
Reviews call it "sternly compelling" and describe it as Lanthimos's most approachable black comedy yet.
Fun fact
Bugonia is actually a remake of the 2003 South Korean cult film Save the Green Planet!—and continues the creative partnership between Lanthimos and Stone from hits like Poor Things.