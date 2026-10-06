Emmy Awards to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting 2027
Entertainment
Big news: The Emmy Awards are leaving regular television and will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video starting in 2027.
It is the first time the Emmys will skip traditional networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, definitely a sign of how much streaming has taken over.
Emmys join global awards streaming trend
From 2027, you will be able to watch the Emmys for free on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
This move follows a dip in television ratings and lines up with other major shows making similar shifts, like the Oscars heading to YouTube in 2029 and Netflix has been streaming the SAG Awards since 2024.
The way we watch big events is definitely changing.