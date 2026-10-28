Emmy-winning 'The Daily Show' writer Bleyer dies after car accident
Entertainment
Kevin Bleyer, the Emmy-winning writer behind The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, has died at 54 after a car accident near his Pennsylvania home.
Known for his sharp wit and four Emmy wins, Bleyer also helped write speeches for Barack Obama for the White House Correspondents's Dinners.
Family and colleagues praise Bleyer's career
Friends and family are remembering Bleyer for his humor and warmth. His wife Nella Vera shared how his curiosity shaped their life together, while writer and producer Danny Strong called out his comedic genius.
Beyond The Daily Show, he helped launch political satire shows abroad and co-authored the bestseller Earth: The Book.