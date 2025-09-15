Parker Posey confirms 'The White Lotus' S04 location at Emmys

Parker Posey, who starred as Victoria Ratliff in the third season of The White Lotus, has confirmed that the fourth season will be filmed in France. She revealed this news during a red carpet interview at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). "Mike (White, creator) is in the south of France now, so that's where season four's gonna be," she told E! host Heather McMahan.

Character's fate Posey unsure about her return in Season 4 Despite confirming the filming location, Posey was unsure if she would reprise her role in the upcoming season. "I have no idea if I'm in it," she said. The previous seasons were set at fictional hotels in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively. Earlier this year, producers hinted that the fourth season might be returning to a continent previously explored by the show.

Show evolution Changes in show's visual elements Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, has hinted at a possible change in the show's visual elements for its fourth season. "For the fourth season," he said in an HBO Max video in April, "I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular." However, he added that there will always be room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels.