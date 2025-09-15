Next Article
Paresh Rawal confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' shooting starts soon
Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will finally start filming in February or March 2026.
The movie faced a pause after some financial misunderstandings with Akshay Kumar, even leading to legal action.
But Rawal says he's sorted things out and, despite "a lot has happened," his friendship with director Priyadarshan is still going strong.
On potential Baburao spin-off
This marks the 15th time Rawal and Priyadarshan are teaming up—they just finished working on Bhoot Bangla together.
While fans are curious about a Baburao spin-off, Rawal shared that nothing's planned yet, and he still values the iconic trio of Baburao, Shyam, and Raju at the heart of Hera Pheri.