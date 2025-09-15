Paresh Rawal confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' shooting starts soon Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will finally start filming in February or March 2026.

The movie faced a pause after some financial misunderstandings with Akshay Kumar, even leading to legal action.

But Rawal says he's sorted things out and, despite "a lot has happened," his friendship with director Priyadarshan is still going strong.