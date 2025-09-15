Emmys 2025: 'The Studio' and 'Adolescence' win big

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series, The Studio, made history by winning a record-breaking 13 awards for a comedy series in one season. This beat the previous record of 11 set by The Bear last year. Netflix 's Adolescence also won multiple awards in the limited series categories. Take a look at the major winners here.

Award highlights Multiple wins for 'The Studio,' 'Adolescence' The Studio won for comedy acting, directing, and writing. Adolescence won six awards in the limited series categories, including Best Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper (15).﻿ Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, while Erin Doherty won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Adolescence. Cristin Milioti clinched Outstanding Lead Actress for The Penguin, and Tramell Tillman won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.

Winners' circle Best drama, comedy, limited series The Pitt won Best Drama Series, with Noah Wyle winning for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Britt Lower winning for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Severance. The Studio was named Best Comedy Series, with Rogen winning for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Adolescence took home the award for Best Limited Series, with Stephen Graham also winning for his performance. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Series.