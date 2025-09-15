Why 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White wasn't at Emmys
Jeremy Allen White, the acclaimed actor from The Bear, missed the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. According to Variety, he was attending his best friend's wedding instead of being at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This absence meant his rumored girlfriend and co-star Molly Gordon walked the red carpet alone. This year, White was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmy on FX's hit show The Bear.
White has previously won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for two consecutive years. Last year, he beat Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Seth Rogen (The Studio), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). During his emotional acceptance speech last year, he thanked his The Bear co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. "This show has changed my life... I thank this show," he had said then.
White was also missing from the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, reportedly due to filming for his upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. Despite not being present, he won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. The Bear has had an impressive run at the Emmys, being a 21-time winner overall and receiving 13 nominations this year alone. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen won the Comedy actor award at the Emmys.