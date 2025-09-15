'Bigg Boss 19': Nagma, Natalia out in first double eviction
What's the story
The first eviction of Bigg Boss 19 took place on Sunday, with social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek being the first contestants to exit this season. They were nominated due to their underperformance in the nomination task, held earlier this week. The announcement was made by Farah Khan, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Salman Khan's absence.
Fan reactions
Mixed reactions from fans
The evictions have divided fans, with some expressing disappointment over the decision. One Instagram user said, "Both were not doing anything, both are not Bigg Boss material." Another wrote, "Please bring back Nagma, it was unfair to Nagma." However, others defended the evictions. "It was very good. Nagma is out. She was very boring," commented another user on Instagram. Another said, "Will miss her, hope she becomes a wild card."
Show details
More about 'Bigg Boss 19'
This season of Bigg Boss has a host of popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, and Pranit More, among others. It airs on Colours TV at 10:30pm daily and streams on JioHotstar at 9:00pm. The 19th season premiered on August 24.