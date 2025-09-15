'Bigg Boss 19': Nagma, Natalia out in first double eviction

Fan reactions

Mixed reactions from fans

The evictions have divided fans, with some expressing disappointment over the decision. One Instagram user said, "Both were not doing anything, both are not Bigg Boss material." Another wrote, "Please bring back Nagma, it was unfair to Nagma." However, others defended the evictions. "It was very good. Nagma is out. She was very boring," commented another user on Instagram. Another said, "Will miss her, hope she becomes a wild card."