Ray Romano, Brad Garrett recreate Emmy Awards moment from 2005
Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, the iconic duo from Everybody Loves Raymond, brought some nostalgia to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards by presenting the Outstanding Comedy Series—exactly 20 years after their own big win.
Their on-stage jokes landed well, with Garrett poking fun at his future in the Emmys' In Memoriam segment and Romano giving a friendly shoutout to Garrett's Las Vegas comedy club.
No reboot on the cards
For anyone hoping for a revival, Brad Garrett confirmed there won't be an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot. He shared that without Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, "there is no show without the parents."
If you're feeling nostalgic yourself, all episodes are streaming on Peacock and Paramount+. Fun fact: Ray Romano rewatched every episode last year and said it gave him a whole new appreciation for the series.