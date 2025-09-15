Ray Romano, Brad Garrett recreate Emmy Awards moment from 2005

No reboot on the cards

For anyone hoping for a revival, Brad Garrett confirmed there won't be an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot. He shared that without Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, "there is no show without the parents."

If you're feeling nostalgic yourself, all episodes are streaming on Peacock and Paramount+. Fun fact: Ray Romano rewatched every episode last year and said it gave him a whole new appreciation for the series.