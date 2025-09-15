'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Thanksgiving specials that defined the sitcom's legacy

The iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is famous for its memorable Thanksgiving episodes, which have become a staple of the series. From humor and drama to unexpected twists, these episodes are filled with everything that keeps the viewers entertained. From Monica's competitive nature to Ross's infamous sandwich, each episode offers unique insights into the characters and their relationships. Here, we explore some surprising aspects behind these beloved episodes that fans might not know about.

#1 The one with the football The one with the football highlights Monica and Ross's sibling rivalry in a friendly touch football game, bringing out their competitive spirits and childhood behavior. It's one of the rare instances we see all six friends participating in an outdoor activity together. The episode also introduces the Geller Cup, made from a troll doll on a two-by-four piece of wood.

#2 The one where the underdog gets away The one where underdog gets away takes an unexpected turn when an inflatable underdog balloon gets loose during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event gets all six friends locked out of Monica's apartment while dinner is cooking inside. The ensuing chaos highlights each character's quirks and how they deal with stressful situations together as a squad.

#3 The one with Chandler in a box In The one with Chandler in a box, Chandler spends most of his time inside a wooden crate as punishment for kissing Joey's girlfriend, Kathy. Chandler spends most of his time inside the box as punishment. The act may seem weird, but it makes for a hilarious and character-developing moment. The confinement also serves as a metaphor for penance and redemption. It adds depth to his storyline within the broader narrative.