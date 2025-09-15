Emmys 2025: In Memoriam skips Val Kilmer, Hulk Hogan
What's the story
The 77th Emmy Awards paid tribute to several stars and creators who have passed away recently. The emotional segment was accompanied by Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill's Go Rest High on the Mountain. However, fans pointed out that some notable names, like Val Kilmer and Gene Hackman, were omitted from this year's In Memoriam tribute.
Missing tributes
Among the stars who were not included in the tribute are Polly Holliday, Hulk Hogan, Danielle Spencer, Graham Greene, Tony Todd, Squid Game actor Lee Joo-sil, and Leslie Charleson. The segment also missed out on Jonathan Joss from King of the Hill and Pee-Wee's Playhouse's Lynne Marie Stewart. Jay North, known for Dennis the Menace, was also left out.
Tribute introduction
Phylicia Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, introduced the segment. She paid tribute to her former co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, remembering him fondly. "Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts," she said. Other stars remembered during this year's Emmys included Linda Lavin, Michelle Trachtenberg, Richard Chamberlain, and Loni Anderson.
Viewer reactions
Every year, fans express their disappointment over the omission of certain actors from the In Memoriam segment. This is often due to time constraints, as the tribute lasts only a few minutes. Actors and others who primarily work in film or music are sometimes excluded, even if they have made appearances on television. The TV Academy can add names to the tribute until about a week before the ceremony.