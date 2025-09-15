Emmys 2025: In Memoriam skips Val Kilmer, Hulk Hogan

The 77th Emmy Awards paid tribute to several stars and creators who have passed away recently. The emotional segment was accompanied by Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill's Go Rest High on the Mountain. However, fans pointed out that some notable names, like Val Kilmer and Gene Hackman, were omitted from this year's In Memoriam tribute.

Missing tributes These actors were left out of the tribute Among the stars who were not included in the tribute are Polly Holliday, Hulk Hogan, Danielle Spencer, Graham Greene, Tony Todd, Squid Game actor Lee Joo-sil, and Leslie Charleson. The segment also missed out on Jonathan Joss from King of the Hill and Pee-Wee's Playhouse's Lynne Marie Stewart. Jay North, known for Dennis the Menace, was also left out.

Tribute introduction Phylicia Rashad introduced the In Memoriam segment Phylicia Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, introduced the segment. She paid tribute to her former co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, remembering him fondly. "Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts," she said. Other stars remembered during this year's Emmys included Linda Lavin, Michelle Trachtenberg, Richard Chamberlain, and Loni Anderson.