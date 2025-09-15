NewsBytes recommends: 'Little Hearts' is a heartwarming tale of friendship

'Little Hearts' is a heartwarming tale of friendship

Even with heavy competition from Mirai and Kishkindhapuri, Little Hearts thrived thanks to strong storytelling over big names.

Positive reviews kept the momentum going, with standout performances from Rajiv Kanakala and Shivani Nagaram under director Sai Marthand.

ETV Win has picked up the digital rights; OTT release date is still TBA.

This success is another reminder that good stories really do connect with audiences.