NewsBytes recommends: 'Little Hearts' is a heartwarming tale of friendship
Little Hearts, a film originally meant for direct OTT release, has become a surprise hit since hitting theaters on September 5, 2025.
Made for just ₹2 crore and starring #90s favorite Mouli, it quickly caught attention after its trailer dropped—earning ₹1.4 crore on day one and reaching an impressive ₹40 crore by the end of day 10 (September 14).
Even with heavy competition from Mirai and Kishkindhapuri, Little Hearts thrived thanks to strong storytelling over big names.
Positive reviews kept the momentum going, with standout performances from Rajiv Kanakala and Shivani Nagaram under director Sai Marthand.
ETV Win has picked up the digital rights; OTT release date is still TBA.
This success is another reminder that good stories really do connect with audiences.