₹60cr cheating case: Raj Kundra to appear before EOW today 

Raj Kundra , businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty , is expected to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Mumbai on Monday. The summons comes after a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleges he was cheated out of over ₹60cr in a loan-cum-investment deal with Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the couple. The EOW has also issued lookout notices for both Kundra and Shetty after examining their travel records.

Allegations What are the allegations against Kundra, Shetty? Kothari alleges that he invested money between 2015 and 2023 in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd to help expand the business, but the funds were used for personal expenses instead. The EOW is currently investigating these charges. In August, the agency registered a case against Kundra, Shetty, and another person based on Kothari's complaint.

Denial Shetty, Kundra have denied all allegations Shetty and Kundra have denied the allegations made by Kothari. Their lawyer Prashant Patil has called the accusations "baseless and malicious," insisting that the case is civil in nature and has already been dealt with by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). "This is an old transaction wherein the company went into financial distress and eventually got entangled in a long legal battle at NCLT," Patil said.