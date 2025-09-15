'We proved Winston Churchill wrong, India isn't divided': RSS chief 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India is moving ahead on the path of development by proving everyone's predictions wrong. He attributed this progress to India's faith in the traditional philosophy of knowledge, action, and devotion. His remarks came as India's economy recorded a 7.80% growth rate in the April-June quarter—the highest in the last five quarters.

Historical perspective India once led world without conflicts Addressing a gathering in Indore after the release of Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar,' Bhagwat spoke about India's historical global leadership. He said there was no global conflict when India led the world for 3,000 years and claimed that personal interests are responsible for today's conflicts. He also referred to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's prediction that India wouldn't survive post-independence due to division.

Remarks 'England itself coming to the stage of division' "Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen." "Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again," he said.

Modern critique Modern world's lack of values Bhagwat criticized the modern world for its lack of values, which he said has led to family breakdowns and environmental degradation. He also spoke about India's unique relationship with nature, worshiping cows, rivers, and trees. "The present world is craving for such a relationship with nature," he said. He stressed that both knowledge and action are necessary for human beings but warned against "passive knowledgeable people."