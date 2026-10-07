Prime Video to stream Emmys for 6 years from 2027
What's the story
The Television Academy has announced a six-year deal with Amazon's Prime Video to stream the Primetime Emmys. The agreement, effective from September 2027, will see the streamer paying around $15 million annually for global rights. This marks a significant increase from the previous domestic rights fee of $8-10 million paid by ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox.
Historic shift
End of 'wheel deal' tradition
The new agreement ends the 31-year-long "wheel deal" tradition, which involved multiple networks sharing the Emmy telecast.
This is also the first time since its inception in 1949 that the Emmys will not be broadcast on traditional television.
The Emmys will be available for free on Prime Video across over 240 countries and territories, a departure from previous international syndication by U.K.-based distributor Rainmaker Content.
Expanded offerings
Potential expansion to other Emmy programs
The new deal could also lead to other Emmy programs being streamed on Prime Video.
This includes the artisans-focused Nights 1 and 2, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, which were previously condensed into a special, one week after the ceremonies.
TV Academy chairman Cris Abrego hinted at a possible collaboration with Prime Video to create content that builds up to the Emmys, such as interviews and events like Hall of Fame and TV Academy Honors.
Future possibilities
Daytime Emmys could join the deal
The upcoming merger between the TV Academy and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) could also see NATAS's award shows, particularly the Daytime Emmys, joining the Prime Video deal.
However, this would require separate license fee negotiations.
Abrego said they are optimistic about this potential expansion but acknowledged it is still early days as they have just begun discussions with the TV Academy on the Primetime Emmys now that this deal is finalized.
Winning bid
NBC aired this year's Emmys
Prime Video became the top contender for the Emmys after it was clear that the "wheel deal" would not continue, with at least one network (believed to be Fox) opting out.
NBC aired last month's 78th Emmys, marking the end of an eight-year deal struck in 2018.
Despite industry speculation about difficulties in finding a new home, Abrego said, "We're moving along. It's been a ton of work, and this has been a full year of us getting there."