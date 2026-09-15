Emmys: Reba McEntire-Sally Field remember Dolly Parton in touching tribute 

Field, who starred with Parton in the 1989 film Steel Magnolias, said, "If there are truly angels on Earth, we have just lost one."

"Over the years, I never stopped loving her, though we lived very far apart. I adored her from Day 1. How could you not?! She was genuine and humble, supportive, and blisteringly funny, with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide."