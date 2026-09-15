Emmys: Reba McEntire-Sally Field remember Dolly Parton in touching tribute
What's the story
The 78th Emmy Awards, held on Monday morning IST, paid tribute to the legendary music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away around three weeks ago at 80. The emotional segment featured fellow country star Reba McEntire and co-actor Sally Field. McEntire stars in the popular multi-camera sitcom Happy's Place on NBC, which also aired this year's Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater.
Emotional tribute
'She was genuine and humble, supportive, and blisteringly funny'
Field, who starred with Parton in the 1989 film Steel Magnolias, said, "If there are truly angels on Earth, we have just lost one."
"Over the years, I never stopped loving her, though we lived very far apart. I adored her from Day 1. How could you not?! She was genuine and humble, supportive, and blisteringly funny, with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide."
Performance and tribute
McEntire performed one of Parton's songs
Following Field's speech, McEntire took the stage to perform Parton's 1983 song Appalachian Memories.
As the final note faded, she said, "I love you, Dolly. So much."
Earlier in the day, McEntire had shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for Parton. She wrote, "Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you."
She shared another post after wrapping up the performance.
Legacy and tribute
More on Parton's TV career
Parton, apart from her illustrious music career, was also known for starring in and executive producing several TV movies and music specials.
She hosted two variety shows, the syndicated Dolly! in 1976 and later ABC's Dolly in 1987. Parton was a frequent guest on television specials, such as Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Kenny Rogers.
She won Outstanding Television Movie at the 2021 Emmys as an executive producer of Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.