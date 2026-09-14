Dolly Parton to be honored at 2026 Emmy Awards
What's the story
The late country music legend Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2026 Emmy Awards by fellow singer and long-time friend Reba McEntire. The tribute is set to happen on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) during the 78th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony, reported Deadline. This performance comes less than a month after Parton's death at age 80 on August 25.
Musical bond
McEntire and Parton's musical journey together
McEntire, 71, and Parton shared a long-standing friendship and musical partnership.
The two artists have recorded music together over the years, with their most recent collaboration being a reimagined version of McEntire's song Does He Love You in 2021.
However, details about what McEntire will perform during the tribute at the Emmy Awards are yet to be disclosed.
TV legacy
Parton's illustrious television career
Parton had an illustrious television career in addition to her legendary music journey. She hosted two variety shows, starting with the syndicated Dolly! in 1976 and later ABC's Dolly in 1987.
Parton was also a frequent guest on various television specials, including Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Kenny Rogers.
She won Outstanding Television Movie at the 2021 Emmys as an executive producer of Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.
Production role
Her behind-the-scenes influence
Beyond her on-screen appearances, Parton was also a significant figure behind the scenes. She co-founded Sandollar Productions, which produced shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. This production company further solidified Parton's influence in the television industry.
The 78th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.