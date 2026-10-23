'Emo Emo Idi' postponed to avoid clash with 'Aadarsha Kutumbam'

Emo Emo Idi, the upcoming rom-com with Preity Mukhundhan and Roshan Meka, won't hit theaters on October 30 as planned.

The team decided to postpone its release to avoid competing with Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47, which is sticking to the same date.

Director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu shared the update online but hasn't revealed a new date yet.