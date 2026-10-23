'Emo Emo Idi' postponed to avoid clash with 'Aadarsha Kutumbam'
Entertainment
Emo Emo Idi, the upcoming rom-com with Preity Mukhundhan and Roshan Meka, won't hit theaters on October 30 as planned.
The team decided to postpone its release to avoid competing with Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47, which is sticking to the same date.
Director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu shared the update online but hasn't revealed a new date yet.
Kolanu praises Venkatesh, music tracks planned
Kolanu said the move was out of respect for Venkatesh and wished his film all the best.
Srinidhi Shetty from Aadarsha Kutumbam responded warmly and said she's excited for Emo Emo Idi too.
To keep fans hyped, the Emo Emo Idi crew will drop new music tracks while everyone waits for its big-screen debut.