Emomee seeks tougher children's digital content rules as Netflix debuts
Entertainment
Emomee, the company behind children's shows, is calling for tougher regulations on digital content aimed at children.
They're raising concerns about what young viewers are seeing online, and this push comes as Emomee launches a new Netflix series and expands into live events and merchandise to connect with families worldwide.
Emomee has about 2.6 million subscribers
Starting as a home project, Emomee now has around 2.6 million subscribers and focuses on social-emotional learning through shows like Emomee: Big Skills for Little Ones, Minis.
They're teaming up with streaming platforms, bringing their content onto flights, and hosting big live events; one recently drew around 10,000 families.
Plus, they're using AI in animation to make their shows even better and more efficient.