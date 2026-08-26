Empire State Building turns pink to honor Dolly Parton
What's the story
The iconic Empire State Building in New York City paid a glowing tribute to legendary country music singer Dolly Parton. The building was illuminated in a "pink sparkle" to honor the late artist, who passed away on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old. The official Instagram account of the Empire State Building announced this special tribute shortly after the news of Parton's death broke.
Tribute details
'At Nine-Two-Five tonight, we celebrate Dolly'
The Instagram post read, "Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans."
"Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children worldwide."
The tribute concluded with a reference to her 1980 workplace comedy and hit song 9 to 5: "At Nine-Two-Five tonight, we celebrate Dolly and her legacy."
Funeral details
Parton's funeral to be 'private'
Parton's publicity team shared with Page Six that her funeral, at her "request," will be a "small, private service for immediate family."
TMZ reported that Parton will be buried next to her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.
In an emotional video announcing Parton's death, her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, said she would be reunited with Dean in heaven.