Empire State Building turns pink to honor Dolly Parton

The Instagram post read, "Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans."

"Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children worldwide."

The tribute concluded with a reference to her 1980 workplace comedy and hit song 9 to 5: "At Nine-Two-Five tonight, we celebrate Dolly and her legacy."