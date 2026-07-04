'Her something blue': Empire State Building celebrates Taylor-Travis wedding
What's the story
The Empire State Building in New York City celebrated the wedding of global pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by lighting up in a dazzling electric blue on Friday evening. The iconic skyscraper's Instagram account shared a video of the stunning light display, captioned "Her something blue." The building's official website described the color as "light blue sparkle."
Fan reactions
Fans react to the Empire State Building's tribute to Swift
Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Be my NY when Hollywood hates me." Another commented, "CAN YOU IMAGINE THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTING UP FOR YOUR WEDDING?!" A third fan gushed, "Best believe she's still bejeweled," while a fourth added, "Look at NYC celebrating our girl getting married!"
Wedding details
Swift and Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden
The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The bride and groom wore Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits, designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift accessorized her look with Cartier jewelry. The couple also decided to forgo traditional bridal parties; instead, Swift's brother Austin served as her man of honor, while Kelce's brother Jason was his best man.
Star-studded celebration
A look at the couple's rehearsal dinner
The couple hosted a smaller rehearsal dinner on Thursday night for around 100 close friends and family members. The event was adorned with pink drapes and massive floral displays, with guests receiving diamond-studded champagne flutes in velvet boxes as souvenirs. Meanwhile, a slew of celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Camila Cabello, and Karlie Kloss, were spotted arriving at MSG before the nuptials.