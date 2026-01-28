Emraan Hashmi didn't see 'Taskaree' going global—now it's breaking Netflix records Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Emraan Hashmi is genuinely surprised by how far Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web has reached.

"We were hoping it would do very well in the country. I didn't expect it to go global," he shared with India Today, after the show hit number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list with 5.4 million views.