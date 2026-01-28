Emraan Hashmi didn't see 'Taskaree' going global—now it's breaking Netflix records
Emraan Hashmi is genuinely surprised by how far Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web has reached.
"We were hoping it would do very well in the country. I didn't expect it to go global," he shared with India Today, after the show hit number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list with 5.4 million views.
What's 'Taskaree' about?
Released January 14, this seven-episode Hindi thriller follows customs officers at Mumbai airport as they take on an international smuggling ring led by Bada Chaudhary (Sharad Kelkar).
Alongside Hashmi, the cast includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha.
Making history for Indian series
Taskaree is now the first Indian show to debut at number one on Netflix's global non-English chart.
It even outperformed anime hit Jujutsu Kaisen and topped charts in nine countries—landing in the Top 10 across 23 nations.