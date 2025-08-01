Next Article
Emraan Hashmi on 'serial kisser' image: My dad doesn't like it
Emraan Hashmi, famous for films like Murder and Jannat, says he's made peace with his "serial kisser" image—it's now just part of who he is on screen.
He shared that while his wife and dad aren't thrilled about his intimate scenes, they get that it's a deliberate choice to keep his career going.
Hashmi's kissing scenes have become a running joke
Hashmi joked that people are so used to seeing him in these roles that when a kissing scene was skipped in Tum Mile, fans actually wondered if something was wrong with him.
Even though it can be awkward for his family, he stands by these choices because they've helped shape his journey as an actor.
You'll catch him next in Showtime and some upcoming Telugu films like OG and G2.