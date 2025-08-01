Mersal producer faces arrest warrant over ₹26cr loan default

Court pushes case to October 3 for further investigation

Despite having official contracts and guarantees, Thenandal Films didn't pay back the loan or attend multiple court hearings.

This led the court to order Ramasamy's arrest so he can be brought before a judge.

Two petitions are still under review, and the case has been pushed to October 3 as investigations continue—a reminder that even big names in film have to answer for financial agreements.