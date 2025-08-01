Mersal producer faces arrest warrant over ₹26cr loan default
N Ramasamy, the producer behind the Tamil movie Mersal and owner of Thenandal Films, is now facing a non-bailable arrest warrant.
The Chennai Egmore Court stepped in after Malaysia-based IG Global Films accused his company of failing to repay a ₹26 crore loan tied to an international film distribution deal.
Several repayment cheques reportedly bounced, leading to allegations of financial fraud.
Court pushes case to October 3 for further investigation
Despite having official contracts and guarantees, Thenandal Films didn't pay back the loan or attend multiple court hearings.
This led the court to order Ramasamy's arrest so he can be brought before a judge.
Two petitions are still under review, and the case has been pushed to October 3 as investigations continue—a reminder that even big names in film have to answer for financial agreements.