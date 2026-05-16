'My career's turning point': Emraan Hashmi recalls 'Jannat's success

Hashmi shared, "I remember it was 16th May 2008, during the inaugural IPL season. We had gone to a mall in Kolkata for a meet-and-greet." "What started as a simple interaction quickly turned into a near stampede." "The situation got so intense that the mall owner had to step in, and I was even moved into a bathroom to manage the crowd, with police called in to ensure everyone's safety."

Career milestone

More on film and its impact

Hashmi further added, "I couldn't believe people were just shouting my name, wanting to catch a glimpse." "Jannat definitely became a huge turning point in my career." The film followed Arjun Dixit, a street-smart youngster whose knack for predicting cricket match results draws him into the dangerous world of betting. The music album composed by Pritam was ranked among the year's top soundtracks with songs like Zara Si and Judaai. Meanwhile, Hashmi will soon be seen in Awarapan 2.