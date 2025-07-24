Emraan Hashmi reveals he turned down Aashiqui 2: Here's why

'Franchise needs to be done with fresh faces...'

Hashmi told Lallantop, "Aashiqui is a franchise that needs to be done with fresh faces... I rejected the film."

He felt that casting well-known actors would take away from the story's magic—"The franchise worked because the lead pair had no public perception, just like the original film (Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal)... I don't think I would have been able to add value at that time. I had an image already."