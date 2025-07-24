Emraan Hashmi reveals he turned down Aashiqui 2: Here's why
Emraan Hashmi recently shared that he turned down the lead in 2013's Aashiqui 2, even though it became a huge hit.
The film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, ended up launching Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor into stardom.
Fans were surprised since Hashmi had worked with Suri before.
'Franchise needs to be done with fresh faces...'
Hashmi told Lallantop, "Aashiqui is a franchise that needs to be done with fresh faces... I rejected the film."
He felt that casting well-known actors would take away from the story's magic—"The franchise worked because the lead pair had no public perception, just like the original film (Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal)... I don't think I would have been able to add value at that time. I had an image already."
Hashmi prioritizes creativity over hits
Turns out, this isn't new for him.
Hashmi has walked away from other successful films too, saying he cares more about what fits creatively than just chasing hits.
For Aashiqui 2, he believed new faces were key to keeping its original charm alive.