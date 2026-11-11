'Gunmaaster G9' trailer: Emraan Hashmi's character goes on a rampage
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming action romance film Gunmaaster G9 was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the world of Emraan Hashmi's character, Eshwar. Directed by Aditya Datt and featuring Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles, the film will hit theaters on November 27. The movie marks Datt's reunion with composer Himesh Reshammiya after Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.
Character details
What happens in the trailer
The trailer introduces Hashmi as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who is forced to fight back when his loved ones are threatened.
Deshmukh plays Aarti, while Khurana takes on the role of the antagonist, Desu. Abhishek Singh also stars in the film.
The story revolves around Eshwar's determination to protect his loved ones at any cost.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
LOVE IN HIS HEART. FIRE IN HIS GUN. G9 IN HIS BLOOD! 🔥— Soham Rockstar Entertainment
Get ready for a larger-than-life ride of ACTION, MUSIC AND ROMANCE.
The official trailer of #GunmaasterG9 is OUT NOW!
A Himesh Reshammiya Musical. pic.twitter.com/Yiv6W8DjTA
(@SohamRockstrEnt) November 11, 2026
New pairing
Hashmi-Deshmukh's 1st film together
Gunmaaster G9 also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hashmi and Deshmukh.
The film's teaser, released on August 25, showcased Hashmi in action mode as he prayed to Mahadev for his beloved's safety.
Three songs from the movie have been released so far: Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, Do Din Ki Zindagi, and Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar.
The songs feature the lead pair on screen together.