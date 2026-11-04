Emraan Hashmi-Genelia D'Souza to promote 'Gunmaaster G9' on 'Indian Idol'
What's the story
In a promotional move, actors Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh will appear on the sets of Indian Idol Legends Return next week. The duo is promoting their upcoming action-romance film, Gunmaaster G9, which releases on November 27, revealed Variety India. This season's theme is "Legends Return," with Himesh Reshammiya returning as a judge after three years.
Reunion details
Reshammiya will also perform Hashmi's songs
Reshammiya, who has composed and sung for Hashmi's biggest hits like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aap Ki Kashish, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will be singing a medley of his songs filmed on Hashmi during the episode.
The contestants will also perform songs picturized on the Awarapan 2 actor.
Reshammiya has composed three tracks for Gunmaaster G9:
Afsaana Banaaya Aapne (with Asees Kaur), Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar (with Akasa Singh), and Do Din Ki Zindagi (with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra).
Film details
More about 'Gunmaaster G9'
Fresh from the success of Awarapan 2, which crossed the ₹200 crore mark globally, Hashmi is back on screen with Gunmaaster G9.
The film is a creative reunion for him and director Aditya Datt after their successful collaboration on Aashiq Banaya Aapne.
The action-drama features Hashmi as Eeshwar, who goes to great lengths to protect Aarti (D'Souza Deshmukh).
Aparshakti Khurana plays the main antagonist, while Avneet Kaur delivers a prominent supporting performance.