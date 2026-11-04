Emraan Hashmi-Genelia D'Souza to promote 'Gunmaaster G9' on 'Indian Idol'

Reshammiya, who has composed and sung for Hashmi's biggest hits like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aap Ki Kashish, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will be singing a medley of his songs filmed on Hashmi during the episode.

The contestants will also perform songs picturized on the Awarapan 2 actor.

Reshammiya has composed three tracks for Gunmaaster G9:

Afsaana Banaaya Aapne (with Asees Kaur), Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar (with Akasa Singh), and Do Din Ki Zindagi (with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra).