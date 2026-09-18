'Ramayana' will have different cuts for Indian, international audiences
What's the story
The upcoming two-part film Ramayana will have separate versions for Indian and international audiences, reported Variety. The English version is reportedly going to be around 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi cut. A source told the outlet that this decision was made to cater to global viewers who may not be accustomed to longer films with songs.
Content adjustments
'While Indian audiences are used to three-hour-plus...'
The source revealed, "While Indian audiences are used to three-hour-plus films with songs, that doesn't hold true for a global audience, which is why the producers took this decision."
The film's songs are meant to enhance the narrative for Indian audiences but do not drive the story forward.
Release details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Part 1 will be released internationally, including in the US, on November 6, 2026.
The Indian release is scheduled for November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.
In a previous interview, Ranbir Kapoor had compared the film's scale to Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and revealed that the two-part saga has nearly six hours of epic visuals and action sequences.
Production details
Film's cast and crew
The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, boasts a star-studded cast including Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The second part of Ramayana is slated for a Diwali 2027 release, but the date is yet to be confirmed.